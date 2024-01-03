How can I register as a seller?
Ibrahim Bakr:
Hi, I can not register as a seller at all !
Hi, I can not register as a seller at all !
I uploaded my ID Card many times as well and clear pictures!
Only Selfie is passed !
How can I register as a seller please?
Contact the Service Desk about it, we can't help you here:
I want to register as a seller. The passport photograph that is required for registration, Can I present a passport photograph taken through my phone as a selfie. Can I present this as my passport document?.
yNlm48P35kELa #:
I want to register as a seller. The passport photograph that is required for registration, Can I present a passport photograph taken through my phone as a selfie. Can I present this as my passport document?.
I want to register as a seller. The passport photograph that is required for registration, Can I present a passport photograph taken through my phone as a selfie. Can I present this as my passport document?.
All the documents' requirements are explained in detail in the seller's registration.
If identity requirement is still needed in addition to the passport document, can I present my electronic national identity card as my ID card document?.
My country's new national identity card is currently in electronic form.
If the electronic ID would not be accepted, can I present my old national card?.
Can I present my old national identity card for registration as a seller?.
yNlm48P35kELa #:
If identity requirement is still needed in addition to the passport document, can I present my electronic national identity card as my ID card document?.
If identity requirement is still needed in addition to the passport document, can I present my electronic national identity card as my ID card document?.
My country's new national identity card is currently in electronic form.
If the electronic ID would not be accepted, can I present my old national card?.
Try and see if it is accepted, even though I know they ask for some photo of your ID and not an electronic document.
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Hi, I can not register as a seller at all !
I uploaded my ID Card many times as well and clear pictures!
Only Selfie is passed !
How can I register as a seller please?