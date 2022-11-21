Invalid signature, Please recompile your product.
I think - your compile fixe (ex4) is not compatible to the latest builds of MT4 for some reason:
- it may be "coding reasons", means: you coded it in old cosing style and those codes are not supported by new builds of MT4 anymore;
- or you compiled your file in old build MetaEditor; and your MT4 (together with MetaEditor) should be updated to the latest builds and the file should be compiled once again.
But it is only my assumption sorry.
Yudi Pranata:
hello guys.
can you tell me how to fix this issue ?
thank's
Did you compile it with the cloud compiler prior to uploading ?
Sergey Golubev #:
I think - your compile fixe (ex4) is not compatible to the latest builds of MT4 for some reason:
But it is only my assumption sorry.
I think - your compile fixe (ex4) is not compatible to the latest builds of MT4 for some reason:
- it may be "coding reasons", means: you coded it in old cosing style and those codes are not supported by new builds of MT4 anymore;
- or you compiled your file in old build MetaEditor; and your MT4 (together with MetaEditor) should be updated to the latest builds and the file should be compiled once again.
But it is only my assumption sorry.
let me fix with 2nd option : metatrader build 1367 , 4 november 2022
the first reason might make sense
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hello guys.
can you tell me how to fix this issue ?
thank's