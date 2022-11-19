MT5 number, where i find it

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sorry my ignorance, but, the seller of the EA sayed me this.

"send me MT5 number I will send you MT5 version"

where i find this number, pleaase? 

 
MAIKOL KOCK:

sorry my ignorance, but, the seller of the EA sayed me this.

"send me MT5 number I will send you MT5 version"

where i find this number, pleaase? 

Its your account login number on mt5 . 


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