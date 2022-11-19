MT5 number, where i find it
MAIKOL KOCK:
sorry my ignorance, but, the seller of the EA sayed me this.
"send me MT5 number I will send you MT5 version"
where i find this number, pleaase?
Its your account login number on mt5 .
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sorry my ignorance, but, the seller of the EA sayed me this.
"send me MT5 number I will send you MT5 version"
where i find this number, pleaase?