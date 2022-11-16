mt5 time - page 2

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i dont now hot to make screenshot. :) buth on windovs are 22.00h and android 19.00h. when i make trade, the time are the same. 

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Gregor Papež #: i dont now hot to make screenshot. :) buth on windovs are 22.00h and android 19.00h. when i make trade, the time are the same. 

Don't look at the Windows clock or the Phone clock. Look at the trade server time, on the Charts for example (M1 Chart in examples below).


 
aha ok. tnx. 
 
Gregor Papež:
why i have deferent time? windovs vs androind? on windovs are 21.00h android are 20.00h. and deferente price? 

I suspect you need the correct time to determine the opening hours of the American and European stock exchanges.  Metatrader should program an indicator for this that returns -1 when an stock exchange is closed and +1 when it opens. Then it doesn't matter what time is set on the server or on the local PC.

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