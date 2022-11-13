Question: Difference between account basket and OrderProfit
In your code you did not factor in Commissions and Swaps — OrderCommission and OrderSwap.
In your code you did not factor in Commissions and Swaps — OrderCommission and OrderSwap.
Fernando, thank you for your reply;
seems like it's ok with very very small difference, thank you so much..
profit+=OrderProfit()+(OrderSwap())+(OrderCommission());
Total Profit is OrderProfit() + OrderSwap() + OrderCommission(). Some brokers don't use the Commission/Swap fields. Instead, they add balance entries. (Maybe related to Government required accounting/tax laws.)
"balance" orders in account history - Day Trading Techniques - MQL4 programming forum (2017)
Broker History FXCM Commission - <TICKET>
Rollover - <TICKET>
? >R/O - 1,000 EUR/USD @0.52 ? #<ticket> N/A OANDA Balance update
Financing (Swap: One entry for all open orders.)
Total Profit is OrderProfit() + OrderSwap() + OrderCommission(). Some brokers don't use the Commission/Swap fields. Instead, they add balance entries. (Maybe related to Government required accounting/tax laws.)
"balance" orders in account history - Day Trading Techniques - MQL4 programming forum (2017)
Broker History FXCM Commission - <TICKET>
Rollover - <TICKET>
? >R/O - 1,000 EUR/USD @0.52 ? #<ticket> N/A OANDA Balance update
Financing (Swap: One entry for all open orders.)
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Hi all,
assume that i'm trading in one pair and doing backtest with an ea.. Ea calculating current basket like the code below;
also ea calculating pair profit with codes below;
the question is, after a while, basket value is getting higher than the pair profit (as i said, assume that it's only one pair in the basket, there is no another position at all).. why is this difference occurs.. I thought that may be MT4 backtest also calculates swaps and comissions so how can i add these details to the profit to make it equal to the basket?? if it's happens from a different thing, what is it and how can i fixx it??
adding a screenshot which first line is basket value and the last line is pair profit.. There is almost 22$ difference..
Thanx in advance..