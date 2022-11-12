Mark hard coded values

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Hello,

I want to put a check sign on a pre-defined value on the chart. For example the high of the candle I marked below is 0.99758 where I want the check to be. The high value of 0.99758 has to be a pre-defined value. How do I do that? Thanks



[Deleted]  

Menu: Insert → Objects Arrows Arrow

Edit the recently created arrow and change the Symbol to a check-mark [ ✓ ] in the Parameters tab.

If at first you don't see any arrow, then hit Ctrl-B to bring up the Object List and click on the "List all" button, then select the Arrow object you just created and edit it.

Subsequent Arrow objects created will continue with the check-mark until you change it again.

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