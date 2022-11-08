Expert Advisor - Trade Messages Not Printing - Trade Actions
There are two logs when running an EA live. Output from Prints in an EA will appear in the "Experts" log and not in the "Journal".
Only in the Strategy Tester does Prints appear in the tester's Journal.
There are two logs when running an EA live. Output from Prints in an EA will appear in the "Experts" log and not in the "Journal".
Only in the Strategy Tester does Prints appear in the tester's Journal.
Hei, Fernando Carreiro
Thanks for the heads-up:
Would it be possible to have it print messages as mentioned earlier?
The Experts and Journal tabs do not show any information related to the experts' comments.
If it is not printing in the Experts tab, then there are bugs in your code (probably in other sections) that is preventing the print from occurring.
Use MetaEditor's debugger to follow the flow of the code and find out why.
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Hello, MQL5 Community
Could you please assist me with the following inquiry concerning my EA's messaging problem, as shown below:
Journal Entry
The EA does not print the reason for the trade not being opened, and vice versa.
The "Journal" does not print trade outputs based on the sequence of events.
I have highlighted the trade outputs inside the code for visual reference as well
Sample of what I intend to see e.g.: 2022-11-07 12:59 BUY Order Executed SuccessfullyI would appreciate it if you could assist me with this matter. EA code provided for reference