<stdlib.mqh> include problem
2022.11.06 11:12:03.103 compilation of 'C:\Users\XX\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\287469DEA9630EA94D0715D755974F1B\MQL4\Libraries\stdlib.mq4' failed
2022.11.06 11:12:03.103 cannot load 'C:\Users\XX\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\287469DEA9630EA94D0715D755974F1B\MQL4\Libraries\stdlib.ex4'
In that path i have stdlib.mq4 but not stdlib.ex4. I compiled my code for several times. Any Solution?
Remember that you need to also compile the "stdlib.mq4" that is in the "MQL4\Libraries" as well. Do that first and make sure there are no compilation errors.
Simply using "#include <stdlib.mqh>" in your own code is not enough.
Remember that you need to also compile the "stdlib.mq4" that is in the "MQL4\Libraries" as well. Do that first and make sure there are no compilation errors.
Simply using "#include <stdlib.mqh>" in your own code is not enough.
Probably because you have the file in the wrong directory.
Don't remove it form the "Libraries" directory. Don't put it in the "Experts" or "Indicators" directory.
its in "Libraries" directory. I deleted stlib.mq4 from directory once and created it again
is it(stlib.mq4) in there empty ?
What do you mean delete it?
If you deleted how are you going to "recreate" it?
It is part of the MetaTrader 4 installation and its not supposed to be empty?
Did you keep backups?
Probably not. I've attached a copy, but please don't be so careless in the future.
What do you mean delete it?
If you deleted how are you going to "recreate" it?
It is part of the MetaTrader 4 installation and its not supposed to be empty?
Did you keep backups?
Probably not. I've attached a copy, but please don't be so careless in the future.
You are right but i did i deleted it!
I copied this file to "Libraries" directory and compiled again. its done and work without any error
So Tnx for help,I will try to be careful in future
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Hi
I just get a problem when i have to use <stdlib.mqh>
I import it in my code
#include <stdlib.mqh>
After compile my code its not any error about <stdlib.mqh>
In strategy tester Journal i have got these errors :
2022.11.06 11:12:03.103 compilation of 'C:\Users\XX\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\287469DEA9630EA94D0715D755974F1B\MQL4\Libraries\stdlib.mq4' failed
2022.11.06 11:12:03.103 cannot load 'C:\Users\XX\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\287469DEA9630EA94D0715D755974F1B\MQL4\Libraries\stdlib.ex4'
In that path i have stdlib.mq4 but not stdlib.ex4
I compiled my code for several times.
Any Solution?