automatic adjusted zoom level for an indicator
Florian Riedrich:
Hello,
When I attach my indicator to the chart the zoom level is so little that I don't see anything. I have to manually adjust the level to very small sizes.
Is there an easy trick to adjust the level based on the values in the chart? I would like to implement this into the code.
You should look in the tab, if this not work you can change it in the code
Your indicator set the scale, so it is broken.
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Hello,
When I attach my indicator to the chart the zoom level is so little that I don't see anything. I have to manually adjust the level to very small sizes.
Is there an easy trick to adjust the level based on the values in the chart? I would like to implement this into the code.