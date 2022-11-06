automatic adjusted zoom level for an indicator

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Hello,

When I attach my indicator to the chart the zoom level is so little that I don't see anything. I have to manually adjust the level to very small sizes.

Is there an easy trick to adjust the level based on the values in the chart? I would like to implement this into the code.

 
Florian Riedrich:

Hello,

When I attach my indicator to the chart the zoom level is so little that I don't see anything. I have to manually adjust the level to very small sizes.

Is there an easy trick to adjust the level based on the values in the chart? I would like to implement this into the code.

You should look in the tab, if this not work you can change it in the code

 
Your indicator set the scale, so it is broken.
 
amando #:

You should look in the tab, if this not work you can change it in the code

Thanks.

What do you mean "change it in the code"?

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