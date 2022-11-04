Difficult to synchronize data with VPS

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Hi,

I have purchased a VPS from MQL on which, at the moment, I have an EA perfectly running but I struggle to synchronize it every time I want to push an update. I have to wait hours before I can receive an update [see image attached].

If I try to press "All" I don't receive any confirmation message. Even the journal doesn't show anything.

Tried to stop and restart the server but nothing.

Is it "normal"? Is there any assistance service?

Thanks

VPS doesn't respond

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