Difficult to synchronize data with VPS
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Hi,
I have purchased a VPS from MQL on which, at the moment, I have an EA perfectly running but I struggle to synchronize it every time I want to push an update. I have to wait hours before I can receive an update [see image attached].
If I try to press "All" I don't receive any confirmation message. Even the journal doesn't show anything.
Tried to stop and restart the server but nothing.
Is it "normal"? Is there any assistance service?
Thanks