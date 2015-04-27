Why does my browser show this nowadays.

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My browser shows something like an error in the address field like in the image below when I open mql5.com.

 

When you click on the crossed padlock, it says something about outdated cryptography

 
tonny :

My browser shows something like an error in the address field like in the image below when I open mql5.com.

 

When you click on the crossed padlock, it says something about outdated cryptography. 

Sorry, no translation::

Форум по трейдингу, авоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий

Что с сертификатом mql5.com?

Renat, 2015.04.17 06:24

Ругается из-за метода подписи SHA-1, который объявили потенциально уязвимым.

Через несколько месяцев мы обновим сертификаты, после того как выпустим обновления терминалов и дождемся массовых обновлений.


 
Translation please.
 

Iv'e used google translate. Below is the result:

 

"Forum Trading, avomaticheskim trading systems and testing trading strategies


That the certificate mql5.com?

Renat, 2015.04.17 06:24


Swears because of the method signature SHA-1, which announced a potentially vulnerable.


In a few months we will update the certificates after released an update terminals and wait for the mass update." 

 

with internet explorer its fine no cross only with chrome....

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