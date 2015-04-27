Why does my browser show this nowadays.
My browser shows something like an error in the address field like in the image below when I open mql5.com.
When you click on the crossed padlock, it says something about outdated cryptography.
Sorry, no translation::
Форум по трейдингу, авоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Renat, 2015.04.17 06:24
Ругается из-за метода подписи SHA-1, который объявили потенциально уязвимым.
Через несколько месяцев мы обновим сертификаты, после того как выпустим обновления терминалов и дождемся массовых обновлений.
Iv'e used google translate. Below is the result:
"Forum Trading, avomaticheskim trading systems and testing trading strategies
That the certificate mql5.com?
Renat, 2015.04.17 06:24
Swears because of the method signature SHA-1, which announced a potentially vulnerable.
In a few months we will update the certificates after released an update terminals and wait for the mass update."
with internet explorer its fine no cross only with chrome....
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My browser shows something like an error in the address field like in the image below when I open mql5.com.
When you click on the crossed padlock, it says something about outdated cryptography.