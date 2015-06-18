A problem with Wilder ADX indicator

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Hello everybody

I have been using the attached mql4 for a long time, but when Meta-trader updated to Build 600 the indicator stopped from working & I hope from on of our coders pro to return the indicator to work again.

thanks

Files:
Wilder8s_ADX.mq4  7 kb
 

It seems that no body want to help me here...anyway I already found the problem and I'll post it here tomorrow morning.


 
Shortened conditions check is now used in logical operations, unlike the old MQL4 version where all expressions have been calculated and the check has been performed afterwards.
Boolean Operations - MQL4 Documentation
  • docs.mql4.com
Boolean Operations - MQL4 Documentation
Files:
Wilder8s_ADX.mq4  8 kb
 
Alain Verleyen:

You preceded me, my friend :)

Thanks for the re-coding and here is mine.

Files:
Wilder3s_ADX.mq4  7 kb
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