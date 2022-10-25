How to print trading statements from MT4 app

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Please advise if anyone knows how to print trading statements from the MT4 app, thanks. 
[Deleted]  
gclsf: Please advise if anyone knows how to print trading statements from the MT4 app, thanks. 

Not possible as far as I know! Reputable brokers however, send out daily and monthly statements via email which you can print.

 
Sergey Golubev #:
In "Account History" - right mouse click and "Saved as Detailed Report".
I'm using the app, can't find any "Account History"?
 
gclsf #:
I'm using the app, can't find any "Account History"?
I can see the trading history as in the app, anyway to print out? Thanks 
 
gclsf #:
I'm using the app, can't find any "Account History"?

Why can not find?
Look at the image below:

[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev #: Why can not find? Look at the image below:

He is asking about the mobile app, not the desktop application.

 
gclsf #:
I can see the trading history as in the app, anyway to print out? Thanks 

in "Account History" - right mouse click and "Saved as Detailed Report".

After that - the statement will be saved on your computer -

and the browser page with this statement will automatically be opened, and you can print it if you want so.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

He is asking about the mobile app, not the desktop application.

So I need to download the MT4 platform in the desktop computer and print trading statements from the account history, can't do it from app version?
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

He is asking about the mobile app, not the desktop application.

He did not tell it in his frst post.

Anyway, I am not using mobile MT4 so I can not help in this case sorry.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

He did not tell it in his frst post.

Anyway, I am not using mobile MT4 so I can not help in this case sorry.

Thanks. I'll try to download the MT4 desktop version so can print the statements. The login for desktop version should be the same for the mobile version right? Seems to show MT5 now instead of MT4?
 
gclsf #:
Thanks. I'll try to download the MT4 desktop version so can print the statements. The login for desktop version should be the same for the mobile version right? Seems to show MT5 now instead of MT4?

Login to trading account?
Yes, it should be same.

About the image on post ?
It is MT4. You can download MT4 from the website of the broker.

How to print trading statements from MT4 app
How to print trading statements from MT4 app
  • 2022.10.25
  • www.mql5.com
Please advise if anyone knows how to print trading statements from the MT4 app, thanks...
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