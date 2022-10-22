What does this mean?

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It was described here:
MetaTrader 5 HelpAlgorithmic Trading, Trading RobotsTesting Report
Trading Platform - MetaTrader 5 Help
Trading Platform - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The Trading Platform is the trader's working tool, providing all the necessary features for a successful online trading. It includes trading...
 
Sergey Golubev #:
It was described here:
MetaTrader 5 HelpAlgorithmic Trading, Trading RobotsTesting Report

Thanks

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