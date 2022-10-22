What does this mean?
It was described here:
MetaTrader 5 Help → Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots → Testing Report
Trading Platform - MetaTrader 5 Help
- www.metatrader5.com
The Trading Platform is the trader's working tool, providing all the necessary features for a successful online trading. It includes trading...
Sergey Golubev #:
It was described here:
It was described here:
MetaTrader 5 Help → Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots → Testing Report
Thanks
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