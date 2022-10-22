MT4 Android app account type watermark
Hi friends.. Good day to you all..
I have noticed something on MT4 app since couple of months ago..
I remember we use to have a live status watermark..
And now it's only demo watermark that's being displayed..
My app is upto date..
- Indicators: Symbol Watermark With Timeframe
- Inserting a Watermark
- GBPUSD.i symbol not found XAGUSD.i symbol not found EURCHF symbol not found
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