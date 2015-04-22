Issue with Passes on Optimization.
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Hello, am experiencing a little bit of an issue, I was trying to create custom reports using the OnTesterPass, OnTesterInit and OnTesterDeinit functions as explained on this great article https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/746, but I noticed when I optimize my EA on SLOW COMPLETE ALGORITHM and using OPEN PRICES ONLY, and the Total Passes go around 9000, am not getting all the frames. So I thought this could be a problem with my EA so I used the Moving Average EA that comes with the MT5 installation and added the following code:
When am printing counterxp every time I run the tester, I get a different number of frames, does anyone know why is this happening?
In case someone wants to reproduce am using MetaQuotes as a broker, with the following parameters, as you can see on the screenshot:
Inputs Tab:
When I export to XML on Optimization Result Tab am getting all the Passes.