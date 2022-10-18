Has someone ever come though this Error ? VirtualAlloc failed in large allocator, size=34359738368

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I am trying to run the script but I get these on the journal tab, 

script error 2022.10.18 09:25:08.120 MQL5 VirtualAlloc failed in large allocator, size=34359738368

I have tried removing the recent added code but nothing seems to change, I have also closed and opened both terminal and the MetaEditor, Same story, someone help
 
I have tried inspecting the logs from the journal tab, it appears that the warnings have been there for a very long time, so it is weird that now the code doesn't seem to work
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