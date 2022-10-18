close position using VSP results in 10027

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Hello,

I created an EA and I need to close a position by the ticket number.  I am loading the EA into the VPS and for some reason I cannot close my positions.


I get this error message  10027

screenshot1


My close position code looks like this.

void close_position(long ticket)   //    --> MQL5 Refereances , Constants Emulations and Structures, Trade Constants, Trade Operation types
{
      PositionSelectByTicket(ticket); // get the right ticket, PositionGetInteger, PositionGetDouble and PositionGetString can now be used.
      ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type = (ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);
      string position_symbol = PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL);
      double volume = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME);
      double SL = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL);
      double open_price = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN);
      MqlTradeRequest request;
      MqlTradeResult  result;
      ZeroMemory(request);
      ZeroMemory(result);
      request.action  =TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;            // type of trade operation
      request.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_IOC;      // Order execution type
      request.position= ticket;                      // ticket of the position
    // 	request.magic = EA_Magic;
     	request.volume = volume;
     	request.deviation = 5;
      if(type ==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)   // && position_symbol == ChartSymbol()
      {
           request.sl = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID);
           request.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL;
      } 
      if(type == POSITION_TYPE_SELL) // && position_symbol == ChartSymbol()
      { 
           request.sl = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);
           request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY;
      }	
      //--- send the request 
      if(!OrderSend(request,result))
      {
               string sb_time = TimeToString(TimeCurrent());
               string scc_ticket = IntegerToString(ticket);
               string error = IntegerToString(result.retcode);
               string Chart = ChartSymbol();
               string message = "Chart - | Ticket: " + scc_ticket + " Force Close failed | " + error + " |  - retry with 20 div | Server Time: " + sb_time;
               Print(message);
               sendnotify = SendNotification(message);
               request.deviation = 20;
               if(!OrderSend(request,result))
                {
                      sb_time = TimeToString(TimeCurrent());
                      scc_ticket = IntegerToString(ticket);
                      error = IntegerToString(result.retcode);
                      Chart = ChartSymbol();
                      message = "!!!!  Chart - | Ticket: " + scc_ticket + " Force Close failed 2nd attempt | " + error + " | Server Time: " + sb_time;
                      Print(message);
                      sendnotify = SendNotification(message);
                }
      }
      else
      {
               string sb_time = TimeToString(TimeCurrent());
               string scc_ticket = IntegerToString(ticket);
               string Chart = ChartSymbol();
               string message = "Chart - | Ticket: " + scc_ticket + " Force Close  PASSED | Server Time: " + sb_time;
               Print(message);
               sendnotify = SendNotification(message);
      }
      return;
}


I double check to make sure the order was still active and of course it was not closed.    This is a very weird issue.  I even put a second stage on the close position with a deviation of 20 and it did not help to force a close.

Why am I not able to close a position?  Again, I have migrated the software to the VPS.  Everything else in my code works.  I can create and modify a position with a new stoploss, But I cannot CLOSE a position.


Thanks,


Chris
 
Chris Pinter: 
 request.sl = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID);

I am puzzled why you would use a SL instead of a price when you are trying to close an order.

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