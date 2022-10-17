Expert Advisor not work on Strategy Tester
Hi lovely community :)
I'm having some issues with Strategy Tester and really need a hand.
I downloaded the chart history of the last 6 months and exported it to my MetaTrader 4
But when I start the strategy tester, the chart starts to move and the Expert Advisor does not open any trades.
what should I do ? to fix the problem?
Thanks so much in advance 🧡 . I'm fairly new to this and of course backtesting is something I really need to work...
Mahdi Sarlak
Please check this post. It's similar problem as yoursExpert Advisor not returning any results in Strategy Tester | MT4 - Strategy Tester - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum (mql5.com)
- 2019.11.03
- www.mql5.com
Please check this post. It's similar problem as yoursExpert Advisor not returning any results in Strategy Tester | MT4 - Strategy Tester - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum (mql5.com)
If EA does not work in MT4 strategy tester so it is the bug in EA or data/quotes is not enough.
You can try to backtest MACD Sample EA which is standard EA in MT4 (Navigator - Expert Advisors - MACD Sample EA).
And there is one thread about how to download data/quotes for MT4 for backtesting:
- 2017.02.08
- www.mql5.com
- Doesn't work on the terminal or in the tester?
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Hi lovely community :)
I'm having some issues with Strategy Tester and really need a hand.
I downloaded the chart history of the last 6 months and exported it to my MetaTrader 4
But when I start the strategy tester, the chart starts to move and the Expert Advisor does not open any trades.
what should I do ? to fix the problem?
Thanks so much in advance 🧡 . I'm fairly new to this and of course backtesting is something I really need to work...
Mahdi Sarlak