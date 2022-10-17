Expert Advisor not work on Strategy Tester

New comment
 

Hi lovely community :)


I'm having some issues with Strategy Tester and really need a hand.

I downloaded the chart history of the last 6 months and exported it to my MetaTrader 4

But when I start the strategy tester, the chart starts to move and the Expert Advisor does not open any trades.


what should I do ? to fix the problem?


Thanks so much in advance 🧡 . I'm fairly new to this and of course backtesting is something I really need to work...


Mahdi Sarlak

 
Mahdi Sarlak:

Hi lovely community :)


I'm having some issues with Strategy Tester and really need a hand.

I downloaded the chart history of the last 6 months and exported it to my MetaTrader 4

But when I start the strategy tester, the chart starts to move and the Expert Advisor does not open any trades.


what should I do ? to fix the problem?


Thanks so much in advance 🧡 . I'm fairly new to this and of course backtesting is something I really need to work...


Mahdi Sarlak

Please check this post. It's similar problem as yours

Expert Advisor not returning any results in Strategy Tester | MT4 - Strategy Tester - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum (mql5.com)
Expert Advisor not returning any results in Strategy Tester | MT4
Expert Advisor not returning any results in Strategy Tester | MT4
  • 2019.11.03
  • www.mql5.com
Hi lovely community :) I'm having some issues with Strategy Tester and really need a hand...
 
Suvashish Halder #:

Please check this post. It's similar problem as yours

Expert Advisor not returning any results in Strategy Tester | MT4 - Strategy Tester - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum (mql5.com)
My problem is different, my code has no problems

No expert works on my metatrader
 
Mahdi Sarlak #:
My problem is different, my code has no problems

No expert works on my metatrader

If EA does not work in MT4 strategy tester so it is the bug in EA or data/quotes is not enough.

You can try to backtest MACD Sample EA which is standard EA in MT4 (Navigator - Expert Advisors - MACD Sample EA).
And there is one thread about how to download data/quotes for MT4 for backtesting:

How to prepare MT4 for backtesting/trading with some pair: post 
How to Start with Metatrader 5 - How to Prepare Metatrader 5 Quotes for Other Applications
How to Start with Metatrader 5 - How to Prepare Metatrader 5 Quotes for Other Applications
  • 2017.02.08
  • www.mql5.com
How to prepare metatrader 5 quotes for other applications. To send changes to the repository, execute the. Mql5 programming language: advanced use of the trading platform metatrader 5: creating trading robots and indicators
 
Mahdi Sarlak #:My problem is different, my code has no problems

No expert works on my metatrader
  1. Doesn't work on the terminal or in the tester?
         How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
              Be precise and informative about your problem

  2. When you run on the terminal, do you have a smilie face?
New comment