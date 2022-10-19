Still can't hide deleted message count?
go to the messages in your profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hisashi.tojo/messages and delete them:
Sergey Golubev #:
go to the messages in your profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hisashi.tojo/messages and delete them:
Deleted successfully. Thank you!!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
hello, I want to hidden the unread count...