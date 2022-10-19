Still can't hide deleted message count?

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hello, I want to hidden the unread count...


 

go to the messages in your profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hisashi.tojo/messages and delete them:

 
Sergey Golubev #:

go to the messages in your profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hisashi.tojo/messages and delete them:

Deleted successfully. Thank you!!

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