Need Help With Auto Trading

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Hello,

I recently downloaded MT5 and have purchased a tool that sets stop loss and take profit, similar to one click trading, just with more features. I can't use it because it always gives me the error, "Autotrading is turned off in MetaTrader terminal". I have tried every setting, turned on "algotrading" and still nothing. Below I have attached a picture. Anyone have any experience with this issue? Thanks!

<Image deleted>

 
ac.Dennis:

Hello,

I recently downloaded MT5 and have purchased a tool that sets stop loss and take profit, similar to one click trading, just with more features. I can't use it because it always gives me the error, "Autotrading is turned off in MetaTrader terminal". I have tried every setting, turned on "algotrading" and still nothing. Below I have attached a picture. Anyone have any experience with this issue? Thanks!

Since your Algo Trading button is clicked, contact the author/seller please.

 
ac.Dennis:

Hello,

I recently downloaded MT5 and have purchased a tool that sets stop loss and take profit, similar to one click trading, just with more features. I can't use it because it always gives me the error, "Autotrading is turned off in MetaTrader terminal". I have tried every setting, turned on "algotrading" and still nothing. Below I have attached a picture. Anyone have any experience with this issue? Thanks!

Did you allow Algo Trading in the "Common" section?

Allow
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