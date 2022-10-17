Need Help With Auto Trading
Hello,
I recently downloaded MT5 and have purchased a tool that sets stop loss and take profit, similar to one click trading, just with more features. I can't use it because it always gives me the error, "Autotrading is turned off in MetaTrader terminal". I have tried every setting, turned on "algotrading" and still nothing. Below I have attached a picture. Anyone have any experience with this issue? Thanks!
Since your Algo Trading button is clicked, contact the author/seller please.
Hello,
I recently downloaded MT5 and have purchased a tool that sets stop loss and take profit, similar to one click trading, just with more features. I can't use it because it always gives me the error, "Autotrading is turned off in MetaTrader terminal". I have tried every setting, turned on "algotrading" and still nothing. Below I have attached a picture. Anyone have any experience with this issue? Thanks!
Did you allow Algo Trading in the "Common" section?
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Hello,
I recently downloaded MT5 and have purchased a tool that sets stop loss and take profit, similar to one click trading, just with more features. I can't use it because it always gives me the error, "Autotrading is turned off in MetaTrader terminal". I have tried every setting, turned on "algotrading" and still nothing. Below I have attached a picture. Anyone have any experience with this issue? Thanks!
<Image deleted>