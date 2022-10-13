Price discrepancies in MT5 for futures market
I use MT5 AMP global US for trading futures. Noticed several discrepancies in the MNQZ22 pricing in MT5 vs what's shown on CQG (time and sales)
today, MNQZ22 opened at 13:30 (830am cst) . You can see CQG and MT5 OHLC are different. I even verified on time and sales on CQG, MT5 prices are off.For MYMZ22, the close price at 13:30 is off...
This is jsut one of many examples. How do i contact MT5 about these pricing issues? Makes algo trading impossible
Prices are provided by your broker, with him you need to talk.
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This is jsut one of many examples. How do i contact MT5 about these pricing issues? Makes algo trading impossible
The charts, the price on the charts, the symbols to trade, and the names of the symbols, and the time of the price on the chart - all of them are related to the brokers only (it is not related to MT5 at all). And yes, the price may be different from one broker to an other one.
So, traders are trying to find the broker for themselves based on the good datafeed (and it is one of the main criteria to use some broker for example).
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I use MT5 AMP global US for trading futures. Noticed several discrepancies in the MNQZ22 pricing in MT5 vs what's shown on CQG (time and sales)
today, MNQZ22 opened at 13:30 (830am cst) . You can see CQG and MT5 OHLC are different. I even verified on time and sales on CQG, MT5 prices are off.
For MYMZ22, the close price at 13:30 is off...
This is jsut one of many examples. How do i contact MT5 about these pricing issues? Makes algo trading impossible