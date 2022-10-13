Access last optimization (or how to know it completed)
In MT5
Don't know about MT4.
If the session did not finish, there is no previous result saved. Me too was optimizing tonight, the session was not saved. Probably the terminal was forcibly closed
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Was running a big optimization (on MT4) overnight and windows downloaded an update and restarted on me at some point .
I just don't know if it restarted when the processor was free or it just did after some time after the update.
Is there a way to access previous instance optimization results in the tester in MT4 and MT5 ? (and know if they finished)?
Thank you
Also if you want to disable this feature :