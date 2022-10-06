EA not taking operations

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I have windows 11 pro 64

I tried several EA it is opining but not working as sell or buy. the test is not working probably.

 
Yazeedashrafi:

I have windows 11 pro 64

I tried several EA it is opining but not working as sell or buy. the test is not working probably.

You haven't clicked the Algo Trading button.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

You haven't clicked the Algo Trading button.

 I did
 
Yazeedashrafi #:
 I did

There are two places to click on Algo Trading in Metatrader 5:

First place -

Algo Trading

The second place - you click during the attaching EA to the chart -

-----------------

Go to the manual for more details: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/algotrading/trade_robots_indicators

Expert Advisors and Custom Indicators - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots - MetaTrader 5 Help
Expert Advisors and Custom Indicators - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Two broad categories can be singled out among automated trading applications: trading robots and indicators. Applications of the first type are...
 
Sergey Golubev #:

There are two places to click on Algo Trading in Metatrader 5:

First place -

The second place - you click during the attaching EA to the chart -

-----------------

Go to the manual for more details: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/algotrading/trade_robots_indicators

I did just now but the same
 
Yazeedashrafi #:
I did just now but the same

Then contact the EA's author/seller for help and support.

A million things could be wrong in the setup and settings, that we don't know anything about.

 
Yazeedashrafi #:
I did just now but the same

No one knows what you did (it is technical forum, and I see your deleted screenshot on the first post of the thread without clicking Algo Trading button).
Anyway, there are two other possibilities to look at -

  • you did not connect your Metatrader to the broker's trading account (for demo account for example),
    or
  • those EAs should not trade now or today (any EA is having trading algorithm about when to trade and why).

You are doing something wrong).

Some EAs are trading once in a day, some other EAs - once in one hour, and so on ...
Anyway, it is something wrong from your side sorry.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Then contact the EA's author/seller for help and support.

A million things could be wrong in the setup and settings, that we don't know anything about.

I didn't find way to the author

 
Sergey Golubev #:

No one knows what you did (it is technical forum, and I see your deleted screenshot on the first post of the thread without clicking Algo Trading button).
Anyway, there are two other possibilities to look at -

  • you did not connect your Metatrader to the broker's trading account (for demo account for example),
    or
  • those EAs should not trade now or today (any EA is having trading algorithm about when to trade and why).

You are doing something wrong).

Some EAs are trading once in a day, some other EAs - once in one hour, and so on ...
Anyway, it is something wrong from your side sorry.

I have try many of them but the same problem, one author I have try his instruction but it's not succeeding.

 
Yazeedashrafi #:

I have try many of them but the same problem, one author I have try his instruction but it's not succeeding.

There are standard EAs in Metatrader 5, and I attached one of them to the chart and EA immediately opens trade, for example -

----------------

If you are talking about Market products (EAs from the Market) so the discussion about the Market products is prohibited on the forum (it means that no one is able to help you to select the EA from the Market).

---------------------------------

Read this article for details (it is related to free EAs from the Market as well):

How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying
Buying a trading robot on MQL5 Market has a distinct benefit over all other similar options - an automated system offered can be thoroughly tested directly in the MetaTrader 5 terminal. Before buying, an Expert Advisor can and should be carefully run in all unfavorable modes in the built-in Strategy Tester to get a complete grasp of the system, seeing that every Expert Advisor offered on MQL5 Market has a demo version available.
How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying
How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying
  • www.mql5.com
Buying a trading robot on MQL5 Market has a distinct benefit over all other similar options - an automated system offered can be thoroughly tested directly in the MetaTrader 5 terminal. Before buying, an Expert Advisor can and should be carefully run in all unfavorable modes in the built-in Strategy Tester to get a complete grasp of the system.
 
Sergey Golubev #:

There are standard EAs in Metatrader 5, and I attached one of them to the chart and EA immediately opens trade, for example -

----------------

If you are talking about Market products (EAs from the Market) so the discussion about the Market products is prohibited on the forum (it means that no one is able to help you to select the EA from the Market).

---------------------------------

Read this article for details (it is related to free EAs from the Market as well):

How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying
Buying a trading robot on MQL5 Market has a distinct benefit over all other similar options - an automated system offered can be thoroughly tested directly in the MetaTrader 5 terminal. Before buying, an Expert Advisor can and should be carefully run in all unfavorable modes in the built-in Strategy Tester to get a complete grasp of the system, seeing that every Expert Advisor offered on MQL5 Market has a demo version available.
you are right it's from outside of the market, but from inside and out side the market I'm facing the same problem. not taking immediate operation from different EAs.
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