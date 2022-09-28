**** order
I am using <Deleted> for buy stop and sell stop orders. I could change the parameters: place of the order stop loss and take profit with the mouse. Suddenly I can´t. Can somebody tell me the reason?
Please show a screenshot of your issue. If you are referring to the built-in methods by MetaTrader, verify that your Options are correct and that you did not disable the feature or are using the option "'dragging with 'Alt' key" instead.
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