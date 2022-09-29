Why there's only one tick?

New comment
 
 
The daya/quotes/price is related to the broker you selected for your trading.
So, it is something about your broker or your connection to the broker's server.
 
Chart → Right-click → refresh
 
Sergey Golubev #:
daya/报价/价格与您为交易选择的经纪商有关。
因此，这与您的代理或您与代理服务器的连接有关。
William Roeder #:
Chart → Right-click → refresh

thanks for answering. 

New comment