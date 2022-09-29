Why there's only one tick?
The daya/quotes/price is related to the broker you selected for your trading.
So, it is something about your broker or your connection to the broker's server.
So, it is something about your broker or your connection to the broker's server.
Chart → Right-click → refresh
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