SymbolInfo class Standard Libaray.
Solved. Apparently you need to call the RefreshRates function before you get the Ask and Bid price.
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Hi was using the Symbolinfo class libray ask and bid function. I puzzle about why it gives out different result compare to the symbolinfodouble function.
Eg.
CSymbolInfo sinfo;
sinfo.Name("EURUSD");
bool isDataSynch = sinfo.IsSynchronized();
if (isDataSynch)
{
string sym = "EURUSD";
Print("Data is Synch");
Print("Ask price is :", sinfo.Ask(), ", Bid Price is ", sinfo.Bid());
Print("The Ask Price is ",SymbolInfoDouble(sym, SYMBOL_ASK),", Bid is ",SymbolInfoDouble(sym, SYMBOL_BID) );
}
Shows :