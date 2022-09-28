SymbolInfo class Standard Libaray.

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Hi was using the Symbolinfo class libray ask and bid function. I puzzle about why it gives out different result compare to the symbolinfodouble function.

Eg.


   CSymbolInfo  sinfo;

   

   sinfo.Name("EURUSD");

   

   bool isDataSynch = sinfo.IsSynchronized();

   

  if (isDataSynch)

  { 

      string sym = "EURUSD";

      Print("Data is Synch");

      Print("Ask price is :", sinfo.Ask(), ", Bid Price is ", sinfo.Bid());

      Print("The Ask Price is ",SymbolInfoDouble(sym, SYMBOL_ASK),", Bid is ",SymbolInfoDouble(sym, SYMBOL_BID)   );

  }


Shows :

Msg

 
Solved. Apparently you need to call the RefreshRates function before you get the Ask and Bid price.
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