In can’t download using IPhone
Why I can’t download MT5 App…I also can’t search the app at the apple store…Who know Is what happen? please told me
This app is currently not available in your country or region
I have the same issue for mt4 and mt5 apps. I live in Colombia and any one of them appears in the App Store
Please see this post
MetaTrader apps removed from Apple Store - The Apple App Store has silently removed all MetaTrader apps
- 2022.09.24
- www.mql5.com
Breaking: the apple app store has silently removed all metatrader apps. Yes, it's definitely been removed from the store, and i can't find it in the app store. I can confirm this too, but maybe it is metaquotes themselves that are pulling the app from the store and not apple
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