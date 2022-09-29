In can’t download using IPhone

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Why I can’t download MT5 App…I also can’t search the app at the apple store…Who know Is what happen? please told me 
 
This app is currently not available in your country or region
 
I have the same issue for mt4 and mt5 apps. I live in Colombia and any one of them appears in the App Store
 
Andres Hernandez #:
I have the same issue for mt4 and mt5 apps. I live in Colombia and any one of them appears in the App Store
Has Apple removed MT4 and MT5 from the app store?  Does anyone know about it?  I'm so annoyed with this problem now and haven't given any notice!
 

Please see this post


https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/433310

MetaTrader apps removed from Apple Store - The Apple App Store has silently removed all MetaTrader apps
MetaTrader apps removed from Apple Store - The Apple App Store has silently removed all MetaTrader apps
  • 2022.09.24
  • www.mql5.com
Breaking: the apple app store has silently removed all metatrader apps. Yes, it's definitely been removed from the store, and i can't find it in the app store. I can confirm this too, but maybe it is metaquotes themselves that are pulling the app from the store and not apple
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