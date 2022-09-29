I cant withdraw funds made as a seller, its been over 8 months with a message i have attached below ,can anyone assist.
Because they in the service desk are providing additional verification for all the sellers.
You can write to the service desk (why are you writing on the forum?).
Because they in the service desk are providing additional verification for all the sellers.
there is no concrete response to the request and any updates i have also made a post so that i do understand what is going on feel free to help thank you <...>
there is no concrete response to the request and any updates i have also made a post so that i do understand what is going on feel free to help thank you <...>
Additional verification is the normal procedure for all the sellers. And the service desk only can help.
Do you see "Contacts and requests" link at the bottom of this page?
Go to the link, choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.
Additional verification is the normal procedure for all the sellers. And the service desk only can help.
Do you see "Contacts and requests" link at the bottom of this page?
Go to the link, choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.
i have passed this process and made a request for withdrawal ,i am in another country and i asked the support team to help with this issue they asked me to send through my latest prove of residence which i did, and they have approved it ,now i made the withdrawal and there is no response ,i did send many messages which they said i was spamming them, I apologized for that and requested once again to clear the funds into my account ,if this happens on mql5 what's the difference with PayPal or Skrill,since mql5 is just an escrow service ,i am doing this to help many others incase they might have problems ,so far there is no word on approval of the withdrawal i just did
Do not keep opening new topics related to your issue. Keep the discussion in this topic.
I have deleted your other topics.
I am sorry that you are having problems, but this is a users' forum, not a Metaquotes help desk. There is nothing that we forum members can do for you.
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