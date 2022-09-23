Error in Freelance

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I get an error message saying:

t is not defined
numToColor@https://c.mql5.com

...when I access to Freelance section. It's a website error. All chats disappeared. I ask to moderators to signal this error to the staff. I need it to be solved soon because I'm working in Freelance. Thanks
 

Yes as customer I experience same thing


 
Stefan Miguel Just #: I have the same error. Any solution yet?

There is no solution; you wait for them to fix their site.

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