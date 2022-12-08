Telegram Emoji codes for EA
Hapu Arachchilage Tharindu Lakmal: This is some Emoji Codes for telegram forward EA. can someone tell me how to find these emoji codes???
Search for "Emoji Unicode Decimal" ...
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This is some Emoji Codes for telegram forward EA.
can someone tell me how to find these emoji codes???