Cancelled VPS
Dear Team, I have rented VPS today and made the payment, unfortunately by mistake I clicked cancelled subscription, How I can retrieve the account?? and if its not possible, may I know if the hosting will continue till 25 October as per my subscription or is it disconnected
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Sheereen Taweel:
Dear Team, I have rented VPS today and made the payment, unfortunately by mistake I clicked cancelled subscription, How I can retrieve the account?? and if its not possible, may I know if the hosting will continue till 25 October as per my subscription or is it disconnected
Dear Team, I have rented VPS today and made the payment, unfortunately by mistake I clicked cancelled subscription, How I can retrieve the account?? and if its not possible, may I know if the hosting will continue till 25 October as per my subscription or is it disconnected
If you've cancelled it you can't resume your subscription, but the remaining time has been credited to your MQL5 account as free minutes.
So, if you try to register a MQL5 VPS under the same MQL5 account, you will find some thousands free minutes waiting for you.
I want to cancel auto renewable vps . I have try so many times but it says 404. The page does not exist....please help me I cant do it
workmarly #:
I want to cancel auto renewable vps . I have try so many times but it says 404. The page does not exist....please help me I cant do it
I want to cancel auto renewable vps . I have try so many times but it says 404. The page does not exist....please help me I cant do it
You can do it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
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