I want help to resolve my issue with a buyer.
How can I talk with customer care team? or any moderator who can listen me.
Contact with the service desk (look at "Contacts and requests" link at the bottom of the page).
And read the Rules of Freelance service to know about the following:
that the buyer was not right according to the rules (because if the buyer was not right according to your feeling so it is nothing).
Contact with the service desk (look at "Contacts and requests" link at the bottom of the page).
And read the Rules of Freelance service to know about the following:
that the buyer was not right according to the rules (because if the buyer was not right according to your feeling so it is nothing).
when I go to Contacts and requests,,,
and when I go to Create a request I face a bot.
after that, I'm not able to contact to any human.
please guide me, so I could talk with them.
Contact with the service desk (look at "Contacts and requests" link at the bottom of the page).
And read the Rules of Freelance service to know about the following:
that the buyer was not right according to the rules (because if the buyer was not right according to your feeling so it is nothing).
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/178151/discussion?id=831703
before starting the job, Buyer promised me to give answers of my all questions, and I also clear him that
I may need to do few zoom meetings while developing EA to clear my concept, so I could develop your EA which fits your thoughts.
he said okay, and agree to work with me.
BUT
after starting the job, he clearly refuse to give me reply, he send me a document that was not enough clear to understand.
and when I ask for meeting he refuse, even to give reply.
I ask him to apply for arbitration, but he do not and start forcing me to go throw documentation that was not enough clear.
then I apply for arbitration with full money back. and now he just make me cry, ruined my profile by writing a bad review.
He add too much extra lie in review.
I want the support team to accept my this case and review it. I request you to remove that review from my profile.
I can proof my words. I'm very serious about my profile that's way I'm trying to get it resolved.
Thanks.