Sellers overall ratings are bad now what is happening?

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sellers overall ratings are bad

 
Ugochukwu Mobi: sellers overall ratings are bad

The site was updated today. It may or may not fix itself today.
          Scheduled MQL5.com maintenance on Saturday, September 17

 
I have informed the admins about this, it affects all sellers.
 
They need to fix it as soon as possible now customers I brought here they are complaining about my rating while it's not true why not incease it while updating instead of decreasing. I hope they have backuped everything before the update
 
Sellers rating are being recalculated and coming back to normal slowly as I can see...
 
Hello I want to ask. a seller, he register as a seller? in the mql5 account.
 
Cezar Luwawa #:
Hello I want to ask. a seller, he register as a seller? in the mql5 account.

Yes

[Deleted]  
Cezar Luwawa #: Hello I want to ask. a seller, he register as a seller? in the mql5 account.

Yes, MQL5 Community account users that have registered as a "Seller"!

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Yes, MQL5 Community account users that have registered as a "Seller"!

Thank you sir don't get tired for the good answer..
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
Sellers rating are being recalculated and coming back to normal slowly as I can see...
This is not true
 
I think it's a bug, it may be fixed soon. 
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