Sellers overall ratings are bad now what is happening?
Ugochukwu Mobi: sellers overall ratings are bad
The site was updated today. It may or may not fix itself today.
Scheduled MQL5.com maintenance on Saturday, September 17
I have informed the admins about this, it affects all sellers.
They need to fix it as soon as possible now customers I brought here they are complaining about my rating while it's not true why not incease it while updating instead of decreasing. I hope they have backuped everything before the update
Sellers rating are being recalculated and coming back to normal slowly as I can see...
Hello I want to ask. a seller, he register as a seller? in the mql5 account.
Cezar Luwawa #:
Hello I want to ask. a seller, he register as a seller? in the mql5 account.
Hello I want to ask. a seller, he register as a seller? in the mql5 account.
Yes
Cezar Luwawa #: Hello I want to ask. a seller, he register as a seller? in the mql5 account.
Yes, MQL5 Community account users that have registered as a "Seller"!
I think it's a bug, it may be fixed soon.
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sellers overall ratings are bad