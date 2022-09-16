mt5 optimization and neuro question
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Hey i wanna know while optimizing mt5 EA what does the this part "result" show because i see -nve with diffrent colours what do this part show
>secondly is it possible to turn an existing EA into a neuro EA {am still tudying mql5 languange so excuse me for my questions }