mt5 optimization and neuro question

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Hey i wanna know while optimizing mt5 EA   what does the      this        part "result" show because i see  -nve with diffrent colours  what  do this part show 


>secondly is it possible   to turn an existing EA into a neuro EA  {am still tudying mql5 languange so excuse me for my questions }

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Result is value which you chose for optimization, green is good, red is bad result.

Screenshot

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