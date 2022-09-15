SomeTimes IClose Value Get 0

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hello all,


Please Help me to solve this issue , I have attched screenshot for what I received from terimnal

my code

GetSymbolInRange[rw],  GetSymbolOpenPrice[rw]  - these array store symbol name and current Price


 GetSymbolOpenPrice[rw] = iClose(GetSymbolInRange[rw],PERIOD_M1,0);

 Print("Set Open Price For symbol :"+GetSymbolInRange[rw] +"  = "+ GetSymbolOpenPrice[rw]+"  ,"+iClose(GetSymbolInRange[rw],PERIOD_M1,0) );


put some times I received 0 value , see the attached screenshot

               

 
Megha Relan: put some times I received 0 value ,

On MT4: Unless the current chart is that specific symbol(s)/TF(s) referenced, you must handle 4066/4073 errors before accessing candle/indicator values.
          Download history in MQL4 EA - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #26.4 (2019)

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