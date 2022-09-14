Issue on BmpLabel MT5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I insert a bitmap of the graphic and when I click on it, the image does not change.
I found out it when an expert doesn't work by clicking on an image.
Also on click on the image sparam is empty.
It also happens to anyone else?