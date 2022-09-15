Issue accessing values of indicator buffers using CopyBuffer for indicators of type DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES

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#property tester_indicator "HAPrice.ex5"
#define LOOKBACK_LENGTH 10
#define ORDER_LOOK_BACK 2
//--- input parameters
input double   Length              = 30;
input int      MagicNumber         = 1234567;    // Expert Advisor ID
input bool     DescriptionModeFull = true;       // Detailed output mode
//--- Indicator values
double HAOpen[];
double HAHigh[];
double HALow[];
double HAClose[];
double HADir[];
double HAAvg[];
//--- Handle of the custom indicator
int HA_handle;
//---
datetime last_bar_time = 0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   Print(__FILE__, ": MQL Build - ", __MQLBUILD__, ", Date Time - ", __DATETIME__);
//---
   ArrayResize(HAOpen, LOOKBACK_LENGTH);
   ArrayResize(HAHigh, LOOKBACK_LENGTH);
   ArrayResize(HALow, LOOKBACK_LENGTH);
   ArrayResize(HAClose, LOOKBACK_LENGTH);
   ArrayResize(HADir, LOOKBACK_LENGTH);
   ArrayResize(HAAvg, LOOKBACK_LENGTH);
//---
   ArraySetAsSeries(HAOpen, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(HAHigh, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(HALow, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(HAClose, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(HADir, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(HAAvg, true);
//---
   const int param_count = 1;
   MqlParam params[];
   ArrayResize(params, param_count);
   params[0].type = TYPE_STRING;
   params[0].string_value = "Shared Projects\\HAPrice\\HAPrice";
//---
   ResetLastError();
   HA_handle = IndicatorCreate(Symbol(), Period(), IND_CUSTOM, param_count, params);
//---
   if(HA_handle == INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   else
     {
      return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
   IndicatorRelease(HA_handle);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   if(!TradingTime(Symbol()))
     {
      // Print("Not in trading times ...");
      return;
     }
//---
   Print(__FILE__, ": MQL Build - ", __MQLBUILD__, ", Date Time - ", __DATETIME__);
//---
   Print("---");
   bool err = false;
   const int start = 0;
   const int num = LOOKBACK_LENGTH;
   const int code0 = CopyBuffer(HA_handle, 0, start, num, HAOpen);
   if(code0 < LOOKBACK_LENGTH)
     {
      Print("Error: HAOpen");
      err = true;
     }
   Print("HAOpen: ", HAOpen[1] == EMPTY_VALUE ? "Empty value" : (string) HAOpen[1]);
   const int code1 = CopyBuffer(HA_handle, 1, start, num, HAHigh);
   if(code1 < LOOKBACK_LENGTH)
     {
      Print("Error: HAHigh");
      err = true;
     }
   Print("HAHigh: ", HAHigh[1] == EMPTY_VALUE ? "Empty value" : (string) HAHigh[1]);
   const int code2 = CopyBuffer(HA_handle, 2, start, num, HALow);
   if(code2 < LOOKBACK_LENGTH)
     {
      Print("Error: HALow");
      err = true;
     }
   Print("HALow: ", HALow[1] == EMPTY_VALUE ? "Empty value" : (string) HALow[1]);
   const int code3 = CopyBuffer(HA_handle, 3, start, num, HAClose);
   if(code3 < LOOKBACK_LENGTH)
     {
      Print("Error: HAClose");
      err = true;
     }
   Print("HAClose: ", HAClose[1] == EMPTY_VALUE ? "Empty value" : (string) HAClose[1]);
   const int code4 = CopyBuffer(HA_handle, 4, start, num, HADir);
   if(code4 < LOOKBACK_LENGTH)
     {
      Print("Error: HADir");
      err = true;
     }
   Print("HADir: ", HADir[1] == EMPTY_VALUE ? "Empty value" : (string) HADir[1]);
   const int code5 = CopyBuffer(HA_handle, 5, start, num, HAAvg);
   if(code5 < LOOKBACK_LENGTH)
     {
      Print("Error: HAAvg");
      err = true;
     }
   Print("HAAvg: ", HAAvg[1] == EMPTY_VALUE ? "Empty value" : (string) HAAvg[1]);
   if(err)
     {
      Print("Errors");
      return;
     }
//---
   const datetime current_bar_time = (datetime) SeriesInfoInteger(Symbol(), Period(), SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE);
   if(last_bar_time == current_bar_time)
     {
      return;
     }
   last_bar_time = current_bar_time;
//---
// ...
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

I have the above code.

When I try to get the values of the indicator I get empty value. The indicator on its own works fine:

https://charts.mql5.com/33/823/eurusd-h1-fusion-markets-pty.png |  Chart EURUSD, H1, 2022.09.14 14:19 UTC, Fusion Markets Pty Ltd, MetaTrader 5, Demo - MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots (mql5.com)

//--- indicator settings
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 6
#property indicator_plots   2
#property indicator_label1  "HA open;HA high;HA low;HA close"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_color1  clrWhite, clrRed, clrGreen
#property indicator_width1  1
#property indicator_label2  "HAAvg"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_DOT
#property indicator_color2  clrAqua
#property indicator_width2  1
// ... Allocate buffers in a class onject.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   Print(__FILE__, ": MQL Build - ", __MQLBUILD__, ", Date Time - ", __DATETIME__);
//---
//--- Define the number of color indexes, used for a graphic plot
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES, 3);
//--- Set color for each index
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_LINE_COLOR, 0, clrWhite); // Zeroth index -> White
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_LINE_COLOR, 1, clrRed); // First index  -> Red
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_LINE_COLOR, 2, clrGreen); // Second index  -> Green
//---
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_SHOW_DATA, true);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//--- 
// ...
//--- 
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Above is an outline of the indicator code.

 
Suminda Dharmasena:

I have deleted your other topic and copied the post below. There is no need to start a new topic with similar questions.

Suminda Dharmasena:

This follows my earlier question https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/432642


How do you use CopyBuffer with a CANDLES style indicator with a colour index when one plot has 4 buffers and a colour index? I am not getting any of the OHLC data or the colour index.

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