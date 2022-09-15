Issue accessing values of indicator buffers using CopyBuffer for indicators of type DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES
I have deleted your other topic and copied the post below. There is no need to start a new topic with similar questions.
Suminda Dharmasena:
This follows my earlier question https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/432642
How do you use CopyBuffer with a CANDLES style indicator with a colour index when one plot has 4 buffers and a colour index? I am not getting any of the OHLC data or the colour index.
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I have the above code.
When I try to get the values of the indicator I get empty value. The indicator on its own works fine:
https://charts.mql5.com/33/823/eurusd-h1-fusion-markets-pty.png | Chart EURUSD, H1, 2022.09.14 14:19 UTC, Fusion Markets Pty Ltd, MetaTrader 5, Demo - MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots (mql5.com)
Above is an outline of the indicator code.