Disabling prohibited due to having open orders on the signal account

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signal  disconnected. I don't understand what happened. can you help me

 
Bui Thi Bich Hang:

signal  disconnected. I don't understand what happened. can you help me

Signal may be disconnected because of many reasons:

  • your broker changed the name of the server;
  • you do not use MQL5 VPS and using your home computer with bad internet;
  • other reasons.

And when the signal is disconnected so the signal system wrote the warning to you about the following:
the signal can not be closed because you have open trades; if you want to close the signal - close open trades first
(it is the meaning of this message: "Disabling prohibited due to having open orders on the signal account").

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