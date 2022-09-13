Disabling prohibited due to having open orders on the signal account
Bui Thi Bich Hang:
signal disconnected. I don't understand what happened. can you help me
Signal may be disconnected because of many reasons:
- your broker changed the name of the server;
- you do not use MQL5 VPS and using your home computer with bad internet;
- other reasons.
And when the signal is disconnected so the signal system wrote the warning to you about the following:
the signal can not be closed because you have open trades; if you want to close the signal - close open trades first
(it is the meaning of this message: "Disabling prohibited due to having open orders on the signal account").
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
signal disconnected. I don't understand what happened. can you help me