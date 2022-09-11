MT5 not working on laptop when I log in not accepting
Kindly help, any one please. i downlooaded deriv mt5 for windows on my laptop but up to nowits not working. when i log in i see nothing, no candles nothing at all.my internet connection is strong and everything else is working except the mt5, is there anyone who can help please?
- My MT5 is not connecting
- Products purchased Missing
- Logging in problem
You can download and install Metatrader 5 from this website (look at the bottom of this page for Download MetaTrader 5 link).
Besides, please note that forex market is closed for weekend so the price is not moved because of that (and it is the Sunday today).
And make sure that your laptop is having at least Windows 10 64-bit system (old Windows versions are not supported by MT5).
As to login to your trading account - ask your broker for support (because all trading accounts are related to the brokers only).
justin.kaira: Kindly help, any one please. i downlooaded deriv mt5 for windows on my laptop but up to nowits not working. when i log in i see nothing, no candles nothing at all.my internet connection is strong and everything else is working except the mt5, is there anyone who can help please?
What does the journal log file say?
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