problem with toolbox format

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good morning

i have a problem the toolbox has got a weird very small window format that i can't edit

someone can help me for the original format?

screenshot

 
Vittorio De:

good morning

i have a problem the toolbox has got a weird very small window format that i can't edit

someone can help me for the original format?

Click and hold on right down corner of toolbox and drag it to make it bigger...
 

Thanks for the reply

I have tried several solutions but they don't work


foto

 
Vittorio De #:

Thanks for the reply

I have tried several solutions but they don't work



You're welcome!

Okay... Try this:

1. In MT, Go to File > Open Data Folder
2. Go to "config" folder
3. Rename "terminal.ini" to "terminal-Backup.ini" (Also you can delete it completely or move it to another folder)
4. Close MT
5. Open MT
 

thank you

i tried but it doesn't work

 
What is your OS?
 
monterey
 
Done!

in the config folder I deleted all the configuration files (not the dat files)

I closed the terminal first and then the data folder

Thanks for your suggestions

 
Vittorio De #:

thank you

i tried but it doesn't work

You're welcome...
I am glad that your problem has been solved.
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