Historical data issue in MT5 strategy tester
AJ95: Hi, could you please tell how to solve why I cannot download the historical data as H1 in MT5 strategy tester? The data from 3 Nov 2021 to today is okay, but all of the data before 3 Nov 2021 is only 0:00.
That is probably because your broker is not providing that data for you or the data files are corrupt. Make a backup copy of the ".hcc" files, then delete them and have the terminal download them again.
If that does not solve it, then your broker is not providing the necessary data.
Thank you so much for your advice.
But I still cannot solve it, so I am asking the broker about this matter now.
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Hi, could you please tell how to solve why I cannot download the historical data as H1 in MT5 strategy tester?
The data from 3 Nov 2021 to today is okay, but all of the data before 3 Nov 2021 is only 0:00.
Thank you.