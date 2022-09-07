No Server Available - Mql5 blocked my account?

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I need to be able to register a Virtual Server

I canceled a virtual hosting, and i amnot able register again 


I tried to contact support, but it is a bot,and it could not resolve my issue


No Virtual Server available

 
As I see from your screenshot - the system did not find MQL5 VPS server which should be available for this broker's server (it means: which should be very close to your broker's server location).
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