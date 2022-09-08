When using EA on mql5 VPS on MT4

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When using EA on mql5 VPS on MT4 so Autotrading must be OFF so it wont trade twice. the smiley face is not happy on the charts is that ok ? 

 
gal gal:
When using EA on mql5 VPS on MT4 so Autotrading must be OFF so it wont trade twice. the smiley face is not happy on the charts is that ok ? 

Yes it is OK, as long as your EA is successfully migrated to your MQL5 VPS, check your MQL5 VPS >> (right click) Journals for that.



 

looks good. can i close the mt4 platform ?


 
gal gal #:

looks good. can i close the mt4 platform ?


Yes, sure, check every couple of days to see that everything runs smoothly.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Yes, sure, check every couple of days to see that everything runs smoothly.

Hello, saw you talking lots about the VPS, I would like to know if I will be able to use an EA on MT4 with mql5 VPS called: "Position Size Calculator", doesn't use dll. 

Any help would be great! Thanks in advance

 
j1cks19 #:

Hello, saw you talking lots about the VPS, I would like to know if I will be able to use an EA on MT4 with mql5 VPS called: "Position Size Calculator", doesn't use dll. 

Any help would be great! Thanks in advance

If it doesn't require DLL calls, should be OK, but you could ask the author/seller to be sure.

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