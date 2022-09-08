When using EA on mql5 VPS on MT4
When using EA on mql5 VPS on MT4 so Autotrading must be OFF so it wont trade twice. the smiley face is not happy on the charts is that ok ?
looks good. can i close the mt4 platform ?
Eleni Anna Branou #:
Yes, sure, check every couple of days to see that everything runs smoothly.
Hello, saw you talking lots about the VPS, I would like to know if I will be able to use an EA on MT4 with mql5 VPS called: "Position Size Calculator", doesn't use dll.
Any help would be great! Thanks in advance
j1cks19 #:
Hello, saw you talking lots about the VPS, I would like to know if I will be able to use an EA on MT4 with mql5 VPS called: "Position Size Calculator", doesn't use dll.
Any help would be great! Thanks in advance
If it doesn't require DLL calls, should be OK, but you could ask the author/seller to be sure.
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