Virtual Hosting 3 minutes delay
Right click in your MQL5 VPS >> Journals and check for any problems.
You can move your MQL5 VPS to another server and migrate your EA again.
But in your place I would start looking for any reasons within your EA having this delay, a max spread setting or something.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Right click in your MQL5 VPS >> Journals and check for any problems.
You can move your MQL5 VPS to another server and migrate your EA again.
But in your place I would start looking for any reasons within your EA having this delay, a max spread setting or something.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Thank you for your annswer Eleni.
The journal doesn't report any errors and the EA doesn't check for max spread or anything which may be the cause of a 3 minute delay.
In the last month, the lag has been in the range of 1 to 10 seconds (quite bad, but tolerable), today a lot worse.
Do you think is server related?
P.S. the EA places market orders at the start of a 30 min bar.
2022.08.31
2022.08.31 17:03:14.051 PrandiDynamic 5.3 EURUSD,M30: open #87808883 sell 0.02 EURUSD at 1.00502 ok
2022.08.31 17:03:14.113 PrandiDynamic 5.3 EURUSD,M30: modify #87808883 sell 0.02 EURUSD at 1.00502 sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.00304 ok
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Hello,
Since a few months I have subscribed to the MQL virtual hosting platform.
I noticed that there is a large delay when placing orders compared to what my EA is supposed to do (place order at the start of the bar).
Is this occasional, a bug or a "feature". As it is seems a little unreliable to use.
Thank you in advance for any useful answes :)