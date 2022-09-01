Virtual Hosting 3 minutes delay

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Hello,

Since a few months I have subscribed to the MQL virtual hosting platform.

I noticed that there is a large delay when placing orders compared to what my EA is supposed to do (place order at the start of the bar).

Is this occasional, a bug or a "feature". As it is seems a little unreliable to use.

Thank you in advance for any useful answes :)

 

Right click in your MQL5 VPS >> Journals and check for any problems.

You can move your MQL5 VPS to another server and migrate your EA again.

But in your place I would start looking for any reasons within your EA having this delay, a max spread setting or something.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Right click in your MQL5 VPS >> Journals and check for any problems.

You can move your MQL5 VPS to another server and migrate your EA again.

But in your place I would start looking for any reasons within your EA having this delay, a max spread setting or something.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


Thank you for your annswer Eleni.

The journal doesn't report any errors and the EA doesn't check for max spread or anything which may be the cause of a 3 minute delay.

In the last month, the lag has been in the range of 1 to 10 seconds (quite bad, but tolerable), today a lot worse.

Do you think is server related?

P.S. the EA places market orders at the start of a 30 min bar.

2022.08.31

2022.08.31 17:03:14.051 PrandiDynamic 5.3 EURUSD,M30: open #87808883 sell 0.02 EURUSD at 1.00502 ok

2022.08.31 17:03:14.113 PrandiDynamic 5.3 EURUSD,M30: modify #87808883 sell 0.02 EURUSD at 1.00502 sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.00304 ok


 
It may be broker related, try to move to another MQL5 VP server and migrate your EA again.
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