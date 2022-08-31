Accumulation/Distribution with MA.. MT5
MPFX1:Learn to search - I found 16 pages each with ~10 links about AD: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=Accumulation%2FDistribution%20(AD)
Greetings all, Has anyone seen or got an Accumulation/Distribution (AD) indicator that has a moving average included for MT5?
Thx for any help or leads..
Greetings all, Has anyone seen or got an Accumulation/Distribution (AD) indicator that has a moving average included for MT5?
Thx for any help or leads..
MPFX1: Greetings all, Has anyone seen or got an Accumulation/Distribution (AD) indicator that has a moving average included for MT5?
Just apply the AD to the chart, and then apply a Moving average to the AD window, and choose "Previous Indicator's Data".
Carl Schreiber #:
Learn to search - I found 16 pages each with ~10 links about AD: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=Accumulation%2FDistribution%20(AD)
Learn to search - I found 16 pages each with ~10 links about AD: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=Accumulation%2FDistribution%20(AD)
I did search and found no such indicator. But hey thx..
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Thx for any help or leads..