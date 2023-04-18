Why do the prices of the lines not match?
Because there is a delay in updating graphical objects. Print out the values in a "Comment()" and you will see it in more real-time.
Because there is a delay in updating graphical objects. Print out the values in a "Comment()" and you will see it in more real-time.
Thanks Fernando,
I did what you told me and apparently the Bid and Ask lines that MT5 shows are not real. It always shows a smaller spread than the real one.
I'm not having that problem and the delay only appears infrequently.
#define MAsk "Ask Line" #define MBid "Bid Line" int OnInit(void) { ObjectCreate( 0, MAsk, OBJ_HLINE, 0, 0, 0 ); ObjectCreate( 0, MBid, OBJ_HLINE, 0, 0, 0 ); ObjectSetInteger( 0, MAsk, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrRed ); ObjectSetInteger( 0, MBid, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrGreen ); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }; void OnDeinit( const int reason ) { ObjectDelete( 0, MAsk ); ObjectDelete( 0, MBid ); }; void OnTick(void) { MqlTick oTick; // Tick data object if( SymbolInfoTick( _Symbol, oTick ) ) { ObjectSetDouble(0, MAsk, OBJPROP_PRICE, oTick.ask ); ObjectSetDouble(0, MBid, OBJPROP_PRICE, oTick.bid ); Comment( "Ask: ", DoubleToString( oTick.ask, _Digits ), ", Bid: ", DoubleToString( oTick.bid, _Digits ) ); }; };
I'm not having that problem and the delay only appears infrequently.
I used your code to test and I have the same problem. Will it be the broker? Although I tried in two brokers and I have the same problem. It's strange.
I have a similar (or same) problem.
With this code my closing and my Bid do not coincide.... which is better for do calculation?
MqlTick tick; SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol, tick); MqlRates price[]; if(!CopyRates(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, 1, price)) { GetLastError(); PrintFormat("Error! Copy rates to array price[] failed, error code: %d", _LastError); return; } Print("Ask ",tick.ask); Print("Bid ",tick.bid); Print("Low ",price[0].low); Print("Close ",price[0].close);
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Why the Bid price and Ask price indicated by MT5 do not match the Bid price and Ask price that I execute by code? At all times there is a gap.