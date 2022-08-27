I thought Pending Orders could only have Positive Slippage ?
Jean Francois Le Bas: i'm testing something right now, on MT5 and I got some pretty high slippage but it is negative slippage (I set a Sell Stop @ 1.30710 and it opens @ 1.30675). I thought only positive slippage was possible when using a Pending Order.
No, only Limit Pending Order should theoretically only have positive slippage. I say theoretically because it depends on how they are implemented by the broker.
Stop Pending Orders, on the other hand, can have both positive or negative slippage.
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A stop order becomes a market order when hit.
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There is no need to create pending orders in code.
- The pending has the slight advantage, A) you are closer to the top of the queue (filled quicker), B) there's no round trip network delay (filled quicker.)
- Don't worry about it unless you're scalping M1 or trading news.
- Humans can't watch the screen 24/7, so they use pending orders; EAs can, so no need for pending orders, have it wait until the market reaches the trigger price and just open an order.
Fernando Carreiro #:
No, only Limit Pending Order should theoretically only have positive slippage. I say theoretically because it depends on how they are implemented by the broker.
Stop Pending Orders, on the other hand, can have both positive or negative slippage.
No, only Limit Pending Order should theoretically only have positive slippage. I say theoretically because it depends on how they are implemented by the broker.
Stop Pending Orders, on the other hand, can have both positive or negative slippage.
thanks
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i'm testing something right now, on MT5 and I got some pretty high slippage but it is negative slippage (I set a Sell Stop @ 1.30710 and it opens @ 1.30675)
I thought only positive slippage was possible when using a Pending Order
thanks
Jeff