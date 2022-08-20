Unbalanced parentheses in code.
Hlw guys i am having trouble with unbalanced parenthesis in my code. Can anyone help me please;
aviyadav321:
Hlw guys i am having trouble with unbalanced parenthesis in my code. Can anyone help me please;
Hlw guys i am having trouble with unbalanced parenthesis in my code. Can anyone help me please;
This line is wrong:
Print{__FUNCTION__," Buy Trade",posTicket," was Closed..");
Should be
Print(__FUNCTION__," Buy Trade",posTicket," was Closed..");
I think that's it...
Also switch on bracket matching if you have not done so already and compile frequently as you type
aviyadav321: i am having trouble with unbalanced parenthesis in my code. Can anyone help me please;
Comment("Total"); } // else if (macd[1] < signal[1] && macd[0] > signal[0]){ } // if( bars > barsTotal){ // Missing OnTick.
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