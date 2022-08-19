How can I save a photo from the web to my PC in MQL4?

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Hello friends
How can I save a photo from the web to my PC(MT4 folders)?
I saw some users talk about using WebRequest(). Can you give an example?

For example, if I want to save this photo  https://www.google.com/images/branding/googlelogo/2x/googlelogo_color_92x30dp.png  

in one of MetaTrader's folders.

and one more thing: I don't want to add image address to "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"




Thank you.


 
FFF MM:
Hello friends
How can I save a photo from the web to my PC(MT4 folders)?
I saw some users talk about using WebRequest(). Can you give an example?

For example, if I want to save this photo  https://www.google.com/images/branding/googlelogo/2x/googlelogo_color_92x30dp.png  

in one of MetaTrader's folders.

and one more thing: I don't want to add image address to "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"




Thank you.


The documentation has an example

https://docs.mql4.com/common/webrequest

WebRequest - Common Functions - MQL4 Reference
WebRequest - Common Functions - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
WebRequest - Common Functions - MQL4 Reference
 
R4tna C #:

The documentation has an example

https://docs.mql4.com/common/webrequest


Thank you 

But it was not what I wanted.

Please if anyone can guide me better.

How do I open this photo in Metatrader? The photo is on a website.



[Deleted]  
FFF MM #: Thank you But it was not what I wanted.Please if anyone can guide me better. How do I open this photo in Metatrader? The photo is on a website.

Use DLL calls to the Windows API for HTTP network interactions. That is what was done before WebResquest even appeared in MQL. There are many forum posts, codebase publications and articles from those days. Start there.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to extract images from a website into the background MT4?

Fernando Carreiro, 2022.08.19 19:14

EDIT: Only realised now that it is for a Market product, so DLL calls are not allowed. You will have no other option than to use WebRequest and have the user allow the URL in the terminal options.
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