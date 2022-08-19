How can I save a photo from the web to my PC in MQL4?
For example, if I want to save this photo https://www.google.com/images/branding/googlelogo/2x/googlelogo_color_92x30dp.png
in one of MetaTrader's folders.
and one more thing: I don't want to add image address to "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"
Thank you.
The documentation has an example
- docs.mql4.com
The documentation has an example
Thank you
But it was not what I wanted.
How do I open this photo in Metatrader? The photo is on a website.
Use DLL calls to the Windows API for HTTP network interactions. That is what was done before WebResquest even appeared in MQL. There are many forum posts, codebase publications and articles from those days. Start there.
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How to extract images from a website into the background MT4?
Fernando Carreiro, 2022.08.19 19:14EDIT: Only realised now that it is for a Market product, so DLL calls are not allowed. You will have no other option than to use WebRequest and have the user allow the URL in the terminal options.
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For example, if I want to save this photo https://www.google.com/images/branding/googlelogo/2x/googlelogo_color_92x30dp.png
in one of MetaTrader's folders.
and one more thing: I don't want to add image address to "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"
Thank you.